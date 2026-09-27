'Nice Tagline To Use': Did Virat Kohli Take A Dig At ‘RoKo’ Promotions Ahead Of India Vs West Indies ODIs? | VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to India’s ODI setup has once again brought the ‘RoKo’ tag into the spotlight. Ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies, Kohli was asked about the popular nickname during a chat with Abhinav Mukund on Star Sports. His response, particularly his reference to it as a “very nice tagline”, has sparked interest among fans.

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Speaking about ‘RoKo’, Kohli said the tag emerged after he and Rohit had played together for a long period. He acknowledged that fans have embraced the nickname and appear to enjoy using it. “It sounds nice, it sounds good and people are having a lot of fun with it,” Kohli said.

The 37-year-old then offered an interesting observation about its use in cricket broadcasting. “Now that we only play one format, even for, I’m sure, broadcasters’ perspective, it’s a very nice tagline to use,” he said. Kohli added that the phrase “has got a ring to it” and is “benefiting everyone”.

Kohli’s comments can be viewed as a light-hearted observation about how the ‘RoKo’ tag works as a promotional phrase. However, he did not directly criticise broadcasters or suggest that the nickname should not be used. Instead, his comments acknowledged both its popularity among fans and its usefulness in promoting matches featuring the two star batters.

The timing of the remark has made it particularly relevant, with India set to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. Kohli and Rohit are expected to be among the major attractions as the two experienced batters continue their ODI careers. With the ‘RoKo’ tag firmly established among fans, Kohli appears to have taken its growing popularity in his stride.