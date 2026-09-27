'Virushka Is Special In A Very Different Way': Virat Kohli Opens Up On The Iconic Nickname He Shares With Anushka Sharma | Video

Virat Kohli Opens Up On The Iconic Nickname He Shares With Anushka Sharma | Virat Kohli/Instagram

Ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli opened up about the popular nickname “Virushka”, which combines his name with that of his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. During a candid interview with former India batter Abhinav Mukund, Kohli recalled how the term became popular and eventually influenced the trend of combining names of famous personalities and cricket stars.

“Virushka is special in a very different way. That was actually the first thing that became popular in terms of, you know, clubbing names,” Kohli said during the conversation. His comments highlighted how the nickname originated during his relationship with Anushka and went on to become one of the most recognisable celebrity couple portmanteaus in India.

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Kohli further explained that the trend later moved into Indian cricket, with fans combining his name with that of former India captain MS Dhoni. The duo became popularly known as “MahiRat”, with Kohli describing how the naming trend shifted from romance to what he jokingly called “bromance”. “After that, ‘Mahirat’ came about, like, ‘They have a bromance going on,’ you know? So they brought it from romance into bromance,” he said.

The India star then spoke about another popular combination involving his name: “Ro-Ko”, referring to his long-standing partnership with Rohit Sharma. Kohli noted that he and Rohit have played together for a long time, making the nickname a natural development among fans. He also acknowledged that the term has become useful for broadcasters, particularly since the two now play together only in ODIs.

Kohli’s comments offered a glimpse into how fan culture has created a series of memorable nicknames around Indian cricket. From “Virushka” to “MahiRat” and “Ro-Ko”, the combinations have become part of the conversation surrounding some of Indian cricket’s most recognisable names. While “Ro-Ko” has emerged as a popular term for Kohli and Rohit, Kohli made it clear that “Virushka” remains special to him for a very different reason.