Virat Kohli's Dance Video Goes Viral As Star Batter Shows Off His Moves Before Play | WATCH

Virat Kohli's Dance Video Goes Viral As Star Batter Shows Off His Moves |

Virat Kohli grabbed attention with his entertaining side ahead of the start of play, as the Indian star was spotted showing off his dance moves in the dressing room. The former India captain appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he grooved to the music, giving his teammates a glimpse of his fun side.

Virat Kohli Shows Off His Dance Moves

In a video that has caught the attention of fans, Kohli can be seen dancing and enjoying himself alongside his teammates. The star batter appeared completely relaxed as he displayed his moves, seemingly making the most of the time before the action began. His energetic performance added a dose of fun to the dressing room atmosphere.

Kohli is known for his intensity and competitive spirit on the cricket field, but he also has a playful side. The video captured one such moment, with the batting superstar letting his hair down and enjoying himself away from the pressures of the game. His spontaneous dance moves made the moment even more entertaining.

Earlier, the former India captain broke into a hilarious dance move after producing a sharp fielding effort at covers, turning a routine defensive stop into an amusing moment.

The incident took place when New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert was looking to rotate the strike. A shot was played towards the covers, where Kohli was stationed. The Indian superstar moved quickly, got across to the ball and stopped it from travelling further, denying Seifert a run.