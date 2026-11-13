'There Are No Unplayable Deliveries': Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out At Rohit-Virat After 244-Run Humiliation

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli | Image: X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his disappointment with the team's batting performance after their 244-run humiliation against New Zealand. Chasing 334 to win, India were reduced to 0/3 in the very first over. Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for no score.

Gambhir slams RoKo

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Speaking in the post match press conference, Gambhir made it clear that batters need to take more responsibility.

"There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. Matt Henry bowled in good areas, but we should be able to negate that. There wasn’t a lot of deviation, its job of batter to negate movement. More than seam, areas and length created problems for us. We got stuck into the crease," Gambhir said as quoted by Sahil Malhotra.

India were eventually bowled for for a paltry 89, suffering a 244-run defeat. It is their second biggest defeat in ODI history and offered Kiwis a way back in the series.

Gambhir issued caution suggesting that the batting was starting to worry given the conditions on offer will be similar at the World Cup in South Africa next year.

"You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. These are conditions close to the World Cup. Even in the previous game, we lost seven wickets, so it's a concern," Gambhir added.