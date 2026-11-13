'Truly Shameful Performance': Netizens Brutally Slam Team India's Batting Collapse As Men In Blue Suffer 244-Run Humiliation Against New Zealand

Netizens Brutally Slam Team India's Batting Collapse | X

Team India endured a humiliating outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as they suffered their second-heaviest defeat in the 50-over format against the Black Caps. Chasing a challenging target of 334 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, India were bundled out for just 89 runs, losing the contest by a massive 244-run margin. The crushing defeat triggered strong reactions from cricket fans, with several describing India's performance as 'truly shameful'.

Netizens Brutally Slam Team India's Batting Collapse

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New Zealand's bowling attack completely dismantled the Indian batting line-up, with Matt Henry leading the destruction. The right-arm pacer produced a sensational spell, claiming six wickets to leave India's batters clueless. Henry exploited the conditions brilliantly and ensured that the visitors never recovered after suffering a disastrous start to their run chase.

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India's top order endured a nightmare as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks in the opening over itself. Henry struck three times in a sensational opening over, leaving India reeling at 0/3. The early collapse brought back painful memories of India's 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand, with fans drawing comparisons between the two occasions.

The situation worsened as New Zealand continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The Indian batters failed to build meaningful partnerships, while Henry's six-wicket haul ensured that the hosts maintained complete control. India eventually folded for just 89 runs, suffering a staggering 244-run defeat.

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Earlier, New Zealand had posted an imposing total of 333 runs before being bowled out in their allotted 50 overs. Will Young was the standout performer with the bat, smashing a brilliant 125-run knock to anchor the innings. Finn Allen also provided an important contribution of 41 runs, helping the hosts establish a strong platform. India's bowlers managed to fight back towards the end, picking up wickets in the final stages to prevent New Zealand from crossing the 350-run mark.

The 244-run defeat against New Zealand is now India's second-heaviest loss in ODI cricket by margin of runs. Their biggest defeat remains the 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in the final of the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy in Sharjah on October 29, 2000. India came agonisingly close to equalling that unwanted record but managed to avoid setting a new low by just one run.

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