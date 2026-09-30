Virat Kohli's Catch Drop Proves Costly As Shai Hope Smashes Stunning Half-Century In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI | VIDEO

Virat Kohli's costly fielding error gave Shai Hope a crucial reprieve during the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati |

Virat Kohli's costly fielding error gave Shai Hope a crucial reprieve during the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Fielding at short mid-wicket, the 37-year-old was unable to hold on to a straightforward chance hit directly towards him by the West Indies captain. Hope made India pay for the missed opportunity, going on to smash a fine half-century and put the visitors in a commanding position.

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Naman Dhir denied first ODI wicket

Virat Kohli's dropped catch gave Shai Hope a crucial reprieve as the West Indies batter went on to make India pay with a stunning half-century in the second ODI.

The moment came in the 20th over of the WI innings. Naman Dhir delivered a fullish ball that Hope attacked with his bottom hand, whipping it uppishly towards mid-wicket. The shot appeared to offer a straightforward catching opportunity, with the ball travelling at a comfortable height.

Kohli, stationed at mid-wicket, attempted to complete the catch using the reverse-cup technique. However, the ball burst through his hands and fell safely to the ground. Hope and his partner immediately took advantage of the error, scampering back for two runs.

The missed chance also denied Dhir what would have been his maiden ODI wicket. Hope subsequently made the most of his reprieve, producing a composed and authoritative innings to reach a half-century. His knock helped West Indies build momentum as India were left to rue the missed opportunity.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI. Trailing 1-0, the visitors got off to a flyer thanks to John Campbell. The left-hander opener struck a 68-ball 101 with 9 fours and 5 sixes in a stunning assault on the Indian attack.