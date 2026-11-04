Virat Kohli Waves To Fans As Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans As Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' |

Virat Kohli received a special surprise from fans during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Auckland. The former India captain was fielding near the boundary when spectators began singing “Happy Birthday” for him. Kohli responded with a casual wave, acknowledging the fans and their wishes.

Fans Sing Happy Birthday for Virat Kohli

The heartwarming moment took place a day before Kohli's birthday on November 5. As the former India captain stood near the boundary, fans in the stands started singing the popular birthday song. Their voices quickly caught the attention of the Indian cricketer.

Kohli appeared to enjoy the gesture and responded by casually waving his hand towards the spectators. Though it was a brief interaction, his reaction made the moment special for the fans. The incident also highlighted the immense popularity he continues to enjoy across the world.

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Virat was unmissable on his return to the Indian team during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. The soon to be 38-year-old was a live wire on the field, taking a stunning catch at slip to dismiss Nathan Smith.

He was also at his usual chirpy self, bringing out his famous 'bow and arrow' celebration. Kohli also welcomed Glenn Phillips to the crease with John Cena's 'You Can't See Me Move' in a video that has since gone viral. DJs in New Zealand stadiums have played Cena's theme whenever Phillips has walked into bat prompting the Kohli gesture.