Virat Kohli To Move Back To Mumbai? Anushka Sharma And Cricketer Buy ₹18 Cr Luxury Apartment In Versova: Report

PTI Photo/BCCI |

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have added to their property portfolio with yet another apartment in Mumbai. As per reports, the power couple have splashed a whopping ₹18.29 crore on a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Versova. It is their second property in Mumbai, following their sea-facing Worli house,

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As per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have purchased a 2,644 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for ₹18.29 crore. The apartment is located on a higher floor of the Godrej Skyshore building in Versova’s Andheri West area. The luxury property also includes 316 sq ft of exclusive area and three car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.09 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000. Based on the deal value and carpet area, the apartment was purchased at around ₹69,159 per sq ft. The transaction highlights the continued demand for premium homes in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Virat has set his base in London with the couple opting to stay away from the spotlight and raise their kids in the UK. However, given their work commitments, the couple often travel and spend a large time in India, with Kohli still active in the IPL and ODI cricket.

Virat was last seen in action in the tour of England, where he finished with half-centuries in two of the three games.