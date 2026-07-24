'Students Deserve Fair System': Did Virat Kohli Share Social Media Post Supporting NEET Protests? Here's The Truth

Did Virat Kohli Shared Social Media Post Supporting NEET Protests? | X

A post circulating on social media claims that former India captain Virat Kohli has spoken out in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. The post was shared from an account named @Highonchurma and has gone viral, however, there is no evidence that it was posted by Virat Kohli's official social media account.

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The Viral Post Reads

Students deserve a fair system, transparent examinations, and a future built on merit.

The concerns being raised by students should be heard seriously. I hope the authorities take immediate and meaningful action to address their grievances.

The future of our country deserves justice, transparency and accountability.

Fake Post

However, the account shown in the screenshot is @Highonchurma and not Virat Kohli's official X handle. Kohli's verified X account uses the username @imVkohli and there is no such statement on his official profile.

The misleading post appears to have been shared by an impersonation or fan account using Virat Kohli's name and profile picture which has led many users to believe it was an official statement from the cricketer.

Fact Check Verdict

False. Virat Kohli has not posted the viral message supporting NEET protesters from his official X account. The screenshot is from another account and should not be attributed to the former India captain. Readers are advised to verify posts using the official social media handles of public figures before sharing or relying on such claims.