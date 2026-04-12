Virat Kohli Stops, Chats With Rohit Sharma Before Going To Bat In MI Vs RCB Clash At Wankhede | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 12: A heart-warming moment occurred during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were caught on camera speaking moments ahead of the RCB innings. Virat Kohli stopped as he walked past by Rohit Sharma when he stepped out to open the innings along with Phil Salt. Virat and Rohit had a small chat moments before the match started and the video went viral on social media.

Viral Interaction Video

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a brief chat as Virat was walking towards the pitch after which they shared a smile and even laughed together. Virat Kohli went on to score a half century. He got dismissed immediately after scoring his half century.

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Flying Start

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB got a flying start as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli gave an opening partnership of 120 runs before Phil Salt was dismissed after scoring 78 runs off just 36 balls.

Read Also Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede

RCB Post Mammoth Target

RCB scored 240/4 in their 20 overs as captain Rajat Patidar also smashed a half-century and a cameo by Tim David. Tim David smashed last ball six to help his team reach the mammoth target.