Virat Kohli Smashes Home 50 With Massive Six After Eight Months Long Wait

Virat Kohli | X

Thiruvananthapuram, September 27: Star Indian batsman Virat kohli has smashed another half century in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday. Virat smashed a massive six of Alzarri Joseph to reach the milestone. Virat is now only two boundaries away from another milestone in his international career.

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Virat Kohli brought up his 80th ODI fifty off 40 balls in a chase of 296 against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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As per reports, Virat Kohli returned to ODI cricket on home soil after a wait of eight months and nine days, or around 252 days. Before the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, his last ODI in India came on January 18, 2026, against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Kohli scored a brilliant 124 off 91 balls in that match and smashed his 54th ODI century.

Since then, Kohli's only ODI appearances came during India's tour of England in July 2026. His return to home conditions therefore marked a long-awaited comeback for the star batter.

Virat Kohli needed 59 runs to become the second Indian and sixth batter overall to reach 15,000 ODI runs, meaning a half-century alone leaves him just 9 runs shy of that historic milestone.