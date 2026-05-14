Virat Kohli Smashes First IPL 2026 Century Off 58 Balls After Consecutive Ducks During RCB Vs KKR Clash | X

Virat Kohli produced a sensational comeback during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders by smashing his first century of the IPL 2026 season after entering the game with two consecutive ducks. The star batter completed the landmark knock in Raipur off just 58 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Coming into the crucial match under pressure after back-to-back failures, Kohli first celebrated emotionally after getting off the mark and avoiding a third straight duck. The relief on his face quickly went viral as fans backed the former RCB captain during the difficult phase.

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After surviving an early dropped catch by Rovman Powell off the bowling of Kartik Tyagi, Kohli made KKR pay heavily. On the very next ball, he smashed a massive 79-metre six and slowly took complete control of the chase with fluent strokeplay all around the ground.

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Kohli eventually reached his century in style and remained unbeaten, guiding RCB closer to an important win in the race for the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table. The innings also came in his record 279th IPL appearance, where he became the most-capped player in the history of the tournament, overtaking MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.