Virat Kohli Punishes Kartik Tyagi With Massive Six After Dropped Catch During RCB Vs KKR Match | VIDEO | X

Raipur, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli made Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pay heavily for dropping his catch during the 193 run chase at Raipur during IPL 2026 clash. Playing in his record 279th IPL match, Virat Kohli slammed his fourth half-century of the IPL 2026 season. Virat entered the game after two consecutive ducks in the previous clashes. However, he made a strong comeback and produced one of the most entertaining knocks after receiving lifeline.

The moment came in the final over of the Powerplay when KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi was bowling. Virat played a mistimed shot towards Rovman Powell in the covers region, however, he dropped the catch despite trying his best. Powell jumped into the air with both hands and tried to complete the catch, but failed.

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However, his failure proved costly for Kartik Tyagi as Virat went after him and smashed him out of the park for a massive six. Kartik bowled a back-of-a-length ball angled into the batter, but Virat smartly used the pace and flicked it beautifully over long leg for a huge 79-metre six. The effortless shot brought the crowd to its feet and also the video went viral on social media.

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After surviving the dropped chance, Virat looked far more confident on the crease and carried his team towards the target. The RCB opener completed his half-century and moving strongly towards his first century of the IPL 2026 season and taking his side home.