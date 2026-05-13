Virat Kohli Smashes Fifty After 2 Consecutive Ducks In Record 279th IPL Appearance During RCB Vs KKR Clash | X

Raipur, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday scripted history during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Raipur. He smashed a brilliant half-century after entering the match with two consecutive ducks. The match also turned historic for Virat Kohli as he made his 279th IPL appearance, becoming the most-capped player in the history of the tournament.

The RCB opener had earlier celebrated his first run with excitement after avoiding a hattrick of ducks. Kohli also punched the air and the crowd joined in celebrations at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

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After breaking the unwanted streak, Virat Kohli looked far more confident at the crease and slowly returned to his best form. He played his trademark shots during the chase against KKR and completed an important fifty in the crucial encounter.

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The innings became even more special for the Kings as he overtook Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to become the player with the most appearances in IPL history.

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RCB won the toss today and invited KKR to bat first in the rain-hit match. However, the match was not shortened and a complete match is taking place. KKR scored 193 runs while batting first and RCB are looking strong in the chase as the Chasemaster finds his form at the right time and smash his fourth half-century of IPL 2026.

RCB will reach the top of the points table after winning the clash against KKR and their win will confirm their spot in the Playoffs with 16 points, overtaking Gujarat Titans.