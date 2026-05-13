Virat Kohli Celebrates First Run After Back-To-Back Ducks During RCB Vs KKR Clash At Raipur | VIDEO | X

Raipur, May 13: Virat Kohli found a reason to smile and celebrate agian during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) crucial IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Raipur on Wednesday. Entire cricketing fans had eyes on Virat Kohli as soon as he stepped out to bat after getting dismissed for ducks in his previous two innings. Kohli ended the unwanted streak and celebrated his very first run with relief and joy.

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The crowd present at the stadium also supported King Kohli in the celebrations with loud cheers. The star RCB batter punched in the air, smiled and even laughed at himself after getting off the mark at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The crowd erupted as Kohli soaked in the moment. He was happy that he avoided what would have been a rare hattrick of ducks in the IPL.

The celebration quickly went viral on social media and the fans called it one of Kohli's most relatable reactions of the season. Despite being one of the biggest stars in world cricket, the former RCB captain showed how much even a single run can mean during a difficult phase.

RCB are playing a crucial match against KKR as the Challengers aim to move to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with victory and also confirm their spot in the Playoffs. The fans will be hoping that Virat converts this start into a big relief to his team as he is going strong in the 193 run chase.