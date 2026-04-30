Virat Kohli Smashes Ball To Ground In Aggression After Shubman Gill's Dismissal In GT Vs RCB Clash | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad, April 30: A highly intense moment including Virat Kohli occurred during the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The incident occurred when Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was dismissed off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the catch was taken by Virat Kohli in the covers region. He smashed the ball on the ground in aggression after taking the spectacular catch.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media which shows that the fans love Virat Kohli for his aggression. The incident occurred on the last ball of the 5th over when Bhuvneshwar bowled a short pitch delivery to Shubman.

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Shubman stepped out of the crease and tried to smash it over the covers fielder. However, Virat Kohli came in between the shot and the boundary and caught a powerful shot in the covers. He responded aggressively after grabbing the blinder and smashed the ball to the ground in anger.

The video is going viral on social media. However, RCB lost another match in the IPL 2026 season and missed an opportunity to grab the top spot in the points table. RCB is placed on the second spot below Punjab Kings in the points table with 12 points after 6 wins in their nine games.

PBKS are ruling the points table with 13 points as they have managed to win 6 games and one no result against Kolkata Knight Riders. The tournament is entering a crucial stage as the league stage is moving towards conclusion.