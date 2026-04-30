Explained: Why Virat Kohli, Andy Flower Got Furious Over Controversial Jason Holder Catch Resulting In RCB Collapse | VIDEO

Why Virat Kohli, Andy Flower Got Furious Over Controversial Jason Holder Catch Resulting In RCB Collapse | X

Ahmedabad, April 30: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a very tense and rare moment during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. The fans witnessed a rare moment of Virat Kohli, Andy Flower and other RCB players getting furious over a decision which resulted in the collapse of the batting line up.

Jason Holder Catch

The incident occurred when RCB captain was given out after a controversial catch was taken by Gujarat Titans fielder Jason Holder. The replays clearly showed that the ball touched the ground after Holder completed the catch. Despite the doubt, the decision was given in the favour of the fielding side which made the RCB players and the support staff unhappy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat & Andy React

Virat Kohli and coach Andy Flower reached out to the umpire and reacted furiously over the decision. They were visibly upset and had a long argument with the umpire on the boundary line. The incident went viral on social media and the fans are confused if the catch was taken cleanly.

Read Also RCB Visits AC Milan As Football Star Christian Pulisic And Virat Kohli Swap Jerseys

What The Rules Say?

As per MCC Law 33.3, a catch is considered complete only when the fielder has full control over both the ball and their movement. There are questions over whether these conditions were met in this case.

RCB Collapse

However, the dismissal proved to be a turning point for RCB as the team lost momentum and collapsed to a low total. The controversial added to their woes and the wickets kept falling at regular intervals.