RCB Visits AC Milan As Football Star Christian Pulisic And Virat Kohli Swap Jerseys |

Bengaluru: USA football icon Christian Pulisic and star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt traded sports and jerseys in a cross-continental crossover between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and AC Milan.

In Milan, Pulisic rocked the new RCB jersey, picking up a cricket bat and swapping dribbles for a drive, while Kohli, Patidar, and Salt, from India, returned the exchange with a cool football trick, as per an official release.

Playing out across two cities and two sporting worlds, the moment connected elite athletes and teams through a shared competitive edge. Reacting to the crossover, Kohli said, "Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao."

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Bringing together AC Milan, seven-time European champions, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reigning Indian champions, the moment places the star-studded RCB jersey at the centre of global sporting culture.

With Milan's legacy and Pulisic's star power in play, the exchange takes the jersey beyond cricket and into the world of elite European football. Fittingly, AC Milan's origins trace back to its founding as a football and cricket club, making this crossover a nod to the club's multi-sport roots.

Built on a behaviour where fans take the jersey beyond matchdays and into everyday life, #RCBEverywhere sees PUMA turn that instinct into a global movement. By placing the RCB jersey in new environments and unexpected sporting contexts, the brand continues to amplify how far fandom can travel, connecting cultures, communities and disciplines through a single symbol.

As #RCBEverywhere builds, PUMA continues to drive the RCB jersey into new arenas, from global icon Usain Bolt cheering for the sport to cricketer Faf du Plessis taking it beyond the pitch, pushing it across sports, cities and cultures, and turning fan expression into moments that travel far beyond the game.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)