'Bhagwaan Ne Laga Ke Diya...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Savage Reply To Pakistan Expert's 'AI Chip' Allegation Goes Viral | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered the perfect off-field knockout after Rajasthan Royals’ win over Punjab Kings, hilariously shutting down bizarre allegations of an “AI chip” in his bat. The 15-year-old prodigy came up with a savage, tongue-in-cheek response after Pakistan cricket expert Dr Nauman Niaz suggested his bat should be “sent to a lab” for testing.

The youngster has already lit up IPL 2026 with fearless hitting, and now he’s making headlines off the field too. Unbothered by the criticism, Suryavanshi showed he can silence doubters not just with his bat, but with his wit as well.

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What had Nauman Niaz said?

Amid the aura and awe around Sooryavanshi, Pakistan's Dr Nauman Niaz has made a bizarre claim. Niaz, renowned as a cricket expert, humourously suggested that the 15-year-old needed to be sent to a lab and that he had an AI chip in his bat.

"Yaar aap khud soche wo ladka kya hai. Jaisa doping check karte hai na, waisa isko bhi kisi lab me bheje, isne kuch chip lagayi hui hai. AI. He is unreal, [Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat]" Dr Nauman Niaz said on his show Smash It.

Suryavanshi's hilarious response

"Bhagwaan ne laga ke diya hai. Upar hi bola tha ki bat me tumhare kuch laga ke de raha hu. Ussi ka istemal kar raha hu [God has added the AI chip. He had told me he would be adding something to my bat. I've been using it since]," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

The video has since gone viral, with Suryavanshi's innoncent response resonating with the fans.