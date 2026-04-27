'Isne Kuch Chip Lagayi Hui Hai': Pakistan Expert Makes Bizarre 'AI' Chip Claim After 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 Heroics | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century | X/IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to defy age with his heroics in the IPL 2026. The 15-year-old is among contenders for the Orange Cap and smashed the third fastest century in IPL history in the game against SRH. Sooryavanshi's exploits have only have raised calls for him to be called up to the Indian team at the earliest.

Amid the aura and awe around Sooryavanshi, Pakistan's Dr Nauman Niaz has made a bizarre claim. Niaz, renowned as a cricket expert, humourously suggested that the 15-year-old needed to be sent to a lab and that he had an AI chip in his bat.

'He is unreal'

Speaking to Waheed Khan on the Youtube Channel hamariweb.com, Niaz expressed his praise for the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star.

"Yaar aap khud soche wo ladka kya hai. Jaisa doping check karte hai na, waisa isko bhi kisi lab me bheje, isne kuch chip lagayi hui hai. AI. He is unreal, [Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat]" Dr Nauman Niaz said on his show Smash It.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's sensational IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a growing list of admirers each day given his sensational form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old smashed his first century of the season in a stunning 36-ball effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

He is already among the contenders for the Orange Cap, with 357 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 234.87. His campaign comes on the back of a player of the tournament performance in India's U19 World Cup win in Zimbabwe. Sooryavanshi had scored a stunning 175 in the final to seal victory.