Anil Kumble Backs 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For India Call-Up, Says He Has Time On His Side Like Sachin Tendulkar | Video

Former India captain Anil Kumble (L) & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) | X @PTI & File Pic

Mumbai: Former India captain Anil Kumble has lauded the talent of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, suggesting the 15-year-old could represent the national side in the near future. Speaking at a panel discussion organised by Barclays at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Kumble addressed the critical phase of a player's journey, particularly when they are fast-tracked into elite competition at a tender age.

"I am sure the way he is batting, yes, he will be someone who I am sure the selectors will be watching closely," Kumble said.

🚨DON’T RUSH YOUNG TALENT – ANIL KUMBLE ON VAIBHAV🚨



🎙️ - Anil Kumble advises patience with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying young players should develop at their own pace without pressure from expectations or selectors.👏



pic.twitter.com/vOS9daAb9t — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 10, 2026

He noted that while there is pressure on a young player when people suggest they could play for India within months, Sooryavanshi has time on his side. "Even 10 years later, he will still be 25. That is the best part about someone who is doing so well as a 15-year-old," he added.

Kumble compared the situation to the emergence of Sachin Tendulkar, noting that players often answer the "fast-track" question themselves through their performance. He remarked that every player follows a unique path, with some starting at 15 and others at 28. For Sooryavanshi, Kumble believes the transition could happen as early as this year or within a couple of years.

The legendary leg-spinner also touched upon the decline of inter-university sports, which was once a major stepping stone. He identified the difficulty of balancing education with elite sports when a teenager is already competing at a world-class level.

"If a 15-year-old is smashing every bowler in the world, it is very difficult to get him to a university saying, 'come on, you need to go there and study' before we put together a team," Kumble said.

He suggested that age-group cricket, particularly the under-19 level and A-tours, has now taken the place of university tournaments as the primary pathway for talent in countries like India, Australia and England.

Kumble also expressed hope for the 2036 Olympics potentially being hosted in India, stating it would provide a massive fillip to non-cricketing sports. He emphasised that the creation of national icons is essential for the younger generation to look up to, similar to how local success stories drive participation in cricket.