The rain in Guwahati has ceased with the RR vs RCB clash all set to kick off. The toss was initially delayed but after a brief delay has been set for 8 PM IST. The match will kick off soon after at 8:15 PM, with no overs lost at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
RR VS RCB Toss At 8PM IST, Match To Start At 8:15 PM With No Overs Lost In Guwahati Despite Rain Delay
The rain in Guwahati has ceased with the RR vs RCB clash all set to kick off. The toss was initially delayed but after a brief delay has been set for 8 PM IST. The match will kick off soon after at 8:15 PM, with no overs lost at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 07:42 PM IST