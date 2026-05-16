Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Meet Young Fan At Dharamshala Ahead Of Crucial IPL 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT To Clear Skies

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Meet Young Fan At Dharamshala | X

Dharamshala, May 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru star player Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer were seen spending time with a young fan in Dharamshala ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday. However, the viral social media post excited the fans for some other reason, they pointed out the clear skies in the background and were happy that rains would not play spoilsport in the high-intensity match in the day.

The clear skies brought relief to the fans after recent rain concerns and the fans are over-excited for the game tomorrow. The craze for the important IPL 2026 match can be seen as the offline tickets for the match were reportedly sold out within just 30 minutes. There are also reports that the fans have started gathering near the HPCA Stadium in the hope of witnessing the contest between the two star-studded teams.

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The post was shared on social media with the caption, "Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer with a little fan at Dharamshala stadium Skies are clear ahead of tomorrow’s big clash and the craze for this match is on another level. Offline tickets were sold out within 30 minutes of sale."

The weather has been a major concern among the fans and support staff in the stadium as the rains had affected the ground earlier this week. As the skies remained clear today the latest weather updates suggest partly cloudy conditions with only very little chances of rain during the match on Sunday. The temperatures are expected to stay around 20-22 degrees Celsius, which could provide good conditions for cricket.