'Why Is This Guy Doing This?': Virat Kohli Reveals Robot Dog Champak's Hilarious Moment Involving Kane Williamson During IPL 2026 | Video

RCB star Virat Kohli has once again opened up on the growing “content-driven” nature of modern cricket, highlighting how constant filming and off-field attention have changed the experience for players during tournaments like the IPL.

Kohli pointed out that today’s IPL environment is no longer limited to on-field action, but is heavily shaped by digital content, behind-the-scenes footage, and continuous camera presence around players. He suggested that while fan engagement has increased, the constant monitoring can sometimes feel overwhelming for cricketers.

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Kohli also reacted to the viral presence of modern broadcast innovations and mascots, including references like the IPL’s robot dog “Champak,” which has become part of the league’s entertainment identity in recent seasons.

"I was talking to Kane the other day. Then, there is that robot thing, doing (signifies hand waving gesture of a dog). I am like 'why is this guy doing this?'. I was talking to him about something that was serious. He is a friend of mine. I looked at him and ignored him (Champak) and I told the guy [operating it], 'please take him away'. Let me talk in peace. He is my friend and I can't have a conversation with him without it being filmed, without it becoming a moment of 'Kane mama and Virat Kohli meeting'. I need space to talk to him freely," said Kohli.

The former India captain’s comments have reignited debate among fans and experts about the balance between entertainment and privacy. While many argue that the IPL’s content-first approach has made cricket more engaging than ever, others believe players are now under excessive scrutiny even during downtime.