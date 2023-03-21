Virat Kohli 'should stop playing T20Is', feels former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli |

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that India batter Virat Kohli should stop playing the shortest format of international cricket so that he can focus more on Tests and ODIs.

Kohli has a terrific record in T20I cricket with 4008 runs from 115 matches at an average of over 52. He scored his maiden hundred against in the format to break the drought of international centuries for Team India.

But Akhtar is of the opinion that the 34-year-old Kohli can prolong his international career if he quits the T20I format.

“As a cricketer, if you ask me, I feel he should stop playing T20Is and stick with only Test and ODI formats. T20I unki energy bahot nikaal deta hai (T20I format drains a lot of his energy). He is a very excited kind of character.

"He wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20Is. He likes it. But at times, he needs to save his body. How old is he right now? 34 right? Easily he can play for about 6 to 8 years.

"If he plays 30-50 more Test matches, I'm sure it won't be difficult for him to score 25 centuries in those Test matches,” Akhtar told Sports Tak.

"However, it will still be a daunting task for him in terms of fitness and mental health. Luckily, he is a strong guy, he is a Punjabi guy. It's great that he is in a good frame of mind," Akhtar added.

A lot will be expected from Kohli when India take on Australia in the series-finale when the two teams meet in the deciding ODI in Chennai.