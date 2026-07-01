Virat Kohli Seen Practicing With Sanjay Bangar, Fuels Comeback Speculations Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI Series | VIDEO | X

A video has gone viral on social media which has increased the excitement among the fans, especially the fans of Virat Kohli. The viral video shows Virat Kohli training with former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar ahead of the upcoming ODI series against England.

The viral video has sparked speculations of Virat Kohli's comeback to ODI cricket and the internet users are expressing their excitement on social media by sharing the video on wide scale.

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Virat Kohli's name appeared in the 15-man squad announced for the series. However, his inclusion is subjected to fitness clearance

The viral video shows Virat Kohli stepping on to the cricket ground with the cricket kit on his shoulders and Sanjay Bangar is seen receiving him on the field. The viral video also shows Virat Kohli and Sanjay Bangar engaged in a deep discussion while sitting on a table in the middle of the training ground.

Virat Kohli now plays only ODI cricket for Team India after retiring from T20Is and Test cricket. He is expected to return in the three-match ODI series against England which is scheduled to begin from July 14.

Kohli's Childhood Coach

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that the entire country was looking forwards to seeing Kohli back on the field. Speaking during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 auction, he said, "Definitely people are very excited and everybody is excited for Virat. The whole country wants to see him when he is back and, like others, I am also waiting for him to be on the field again,"

Sharma also said that he plans to attend the third ODI at Lord's and hopes Virat Kohli and the Indian team perform well throughout the series.

He said, "I'll join him at Lord's for the third match. I'll go for the third ODI, but yes, I wish and pray that he does well and India does well in all three matches."

Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who now feature only in ODI cricket, are set to return after the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. Fans will be hoping Kohli carries his hard work in the nets into the ODI series later this month.

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.