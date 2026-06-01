Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan Involved In Heated On-Field Exchange During High-Voltage IPL 2026 Final Between RCB And GT | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad, May 31: Emotions ran high during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan were involved in a heated on-field exchange. The incident took place during RCB's run chase when Kohli was batting and Sai Sudharsan appeared to engage in a verbal battle with the star batter. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and the internet users are eager to know the details of the conversation between the cricketers.

The exchange happened during the seventh over of RCB's run chase. Kohli was standing at the non-striker's end when Sudharsan was seen speaking to him. Initially, the RCB batter appeared unfazed and chose not to react. However, as the conversation continued, Kohli walked towards the GT player and the two shared a brief but animated discussion.

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The match itself was being played at a high intensity, with Gujarat Titans trying everything possible to defend their total of 155 runs. Every over carried pressure and the players were fully charged as they battled for the IPL trophy. The Kohli-Sudharsan exchange became one of the key talking points of the final.

Despite the attempts to distract him, Kohli responded in the best possible way with his bat. The former RCB captain reached a brilliant half-century in just 25 balls, registering the fastest IPL fifty of his career. His previous quickest IPL half-century had come in 26 balls against Rajasthan Royals in 2018.

The knock also placed Kohli among the fastest fifty-makers in IPL final history. More importantly for RCB, his aggressive innings kept the team firmly on course in the chase. With Kohli looking in complete control, the defending champions appeared well placed as they pushed towards another IPL title.