IPL 2026 Final Catch Controversy: Why Virat Kohli Was Given Not Out Despite Shubman Gill's Stunning Attempt

Why Virat Kohli Was Given Not Out Despite Shubman Gill's Stunning Catch Attempt | X

Ahmedabad, May 31: A major controversy erupted during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) after Virat Kohli survived a catch attempt by GT captain Shubman Gill. The incident took place late in RCB's innings when Gill appeared to complete a low catch in the outfield. While GT players celebrated and believed they had dismissed Kohli, the third umpire took a closer look at the replays before making the final decision.

Why Was Virat Given Not Out?

Multiple television replays showed that the ball appeared to make contact with the ground as Gill attempted to complete the catch. The footage also showed that his fingers were not fully underneath the ball at the moment of contact. According to the laws of cricket, a fielder must have complete control of the ball and prevent it from touching the ground while taking a catch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After reviewing the available angles, the third umpire ruled that the catch was not clean and declared Kohli not out. The decision gave the RCB star a crucial lifeline and immediately sparked debate among fans on social media, with supporters from both teams expressing their views on the controversial catch.

While Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill felt he had claimed a key wicket, the umpire's decision was based on evidence that the ball had touched the ground during the catching process. As a result, Kohli remained at the crease and ensured that RCB easily achieve the target and claim their IPL champions title for second consecutive time.