Anushka Sharma's 'Flying Kiss' To Virat Kohli Goes Viral After He Completes His 50 During GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final | Video

IPL/X

A heartwarming moment lit up the IPL 2026 final as Anushka Sharma was seen blowing a flying kiss to her husband, Virat Kohli, after he completed a brilliant half-century during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase against Gujarat Titans.

The special moment unfolded at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium as Kohli reached the milestone in a high-pressure run chase. Soon after the fifty, television cameras focused on Anushka in the stands, where she was seen applauding proudly before sending a flying kiss toward the RCB star.

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The clip quickly went viral across social media, with fans flooding platforms with reactions to the couple's sweet exchange. Many hailed the moment as one of the highlights of the final, which has already delivered plenty of drama and excitement.

Kohli's knock has been crucial for RCB as they pursue Gujarat Titans' target in the championship clash. The veteran batter looked in control throughout his innings, finding boundaries regularly while ensuring the chase remained on track.

With the final still in progress and RCB chasing the target, supporters will be hoping Kohli can convert his strong start into a match-winning innings and guide Bengaluru closer to another IPL title.