Virat Kohli Repays Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid’s Faith With 59-ball 76 In IND vs SA T20 WC Final; Fans Go Berserk In New York; VIDEO

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli found his form at the right time during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Kohli played an incredible innings of 76 off 59 balls formed a crucial 72-run partnership with Axar Patel, who contributed with a knock of 46 off 31 balls, to revive India's batting from 34/3 to 106/4. The legendary batter another partnership stand of 62 runs with middle-order batter Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls) to help India post a record total of 176/7 on the board.

Before the ultimate title clash, Virat Kohli received a lot of criticism for his lackluster performances in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the semifinal against the defending champions England, Kohli failed to deliver his best as he scored just 9 runs in the first innings.

However, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid placed their faith in Virat Kohli for come up with his best performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. And Kohli repaid their faith by demostrating his class and resilience under pressure to lay a foundation for the respectable total on the total.

Virat Kohli's brilliant batting performance erupted the Indian fans in New York as the legendary batter returned to his vintage at the right time. In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, the crowd, who gathered to watch the T2o World Cup Final at a fan park in New York, was seen chanting and celebrating Virat Kohli's innings enthusiastically.