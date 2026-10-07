Virat Kohli-Premanand Maharaj ₹5 Crore Row: Dinesh Falahari Hits Back After 'Baseless' Denial, Says 'Check Company Accounts'

Falahari has urged Kohli and Maharaj's PR team to check their accounts amid ₹5 crore allegation |

Dinesh Falahari, also known as Falahari Maharaj, has doubled down on his claim that Virat Kohli received ₹5 Crore to visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Kohli and his team denied those claims calling them baseless and false.

"It was the mediators, the people from the PR company and the property group, who brought Virat Kohli to Maharaj Ji for Maharaj Ji's popularity. ₹5 crore was given, with ₹2 crore paid through cheque and ₹3 crore given at Virat Kohli's residence in Delhi. There is evidence of all this. Virat Kohli should get his company's accounts checked," Falahari claimed in a video by IANS.

Virat Kohli ₹5 Crore controversy explained

Dinesh Falahari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that ₹5 crore was paid for Kohli to meet Premanand Maharaj during his first visit to the ashram in January 2023. He claimed that property interests are attempting to increase the influence and visibility of selected spiritual figures while affecting the position of established saints in areas around the Yamuna Khadar.

Kohli’s spokesperson subsequently rejected the claim, calling it “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.” The spokesperson said Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj out of “deep faith and reverence” and urged people to verify such claims before reporting them.

While Kohli’s spokesperson has dismissed the claim as baseless, Falahari continues to stand by his version and has challenged Kohli to check his company’s accounts.

'Not a bad person'

Falahari however believed that Kohli had devotion for Premanand Maharaj and revealed that he had made several donations for the welfare of the ashram.

"Virat Kohli came again, devotion arose in his heart and he became a devotee and sevak of Maharaj Ji. He then contributed crores of rupees to Maharaj Ji's ashram. These large ashrams have been built, and Virat Kohli has contributed money to them. But to say Virat first met Maharaj and no money was involved is a lie," Falahari added.