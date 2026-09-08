Virat Kohli Playing Turf Cricket? Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video, Leaves Fans Stunned

Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video | GemsOfCricket/X

Virat Kohli fans were left surprised after a man bearing a striking resemblance to the Team India star was spotted playing turf cricket. The lookalike quickly caught attention as he stepped onto the cricket ground and appeared to be enjoying a casual game with other players.

The man’s beard, hairstyle and overall appearance made him look remarkably similar to Kohli, prompting those around the turf to take notice. For a moment, it appeared as though the former India captain had made a surprise appearance to play a local game of cricket.

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Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted Batting In Viral Video

The sight of the Kohli lookalike playing turf cricket added an amusing twist to the casual match. Rather than simply watching from the sidelines, the man was actively involved in the game, making the resemblance even more eye-catching for spectators.

Kohli is one of the most recognisable cricketers in the world, and his appearance has inspired several lookalikes over the years. Any person closely resembling the former India captain is naturally likely to attract attention, particularly when spotted with a cricket bat in hand.

The unexpected turf-cricket appearance is likely to entertain fans who come across the footage, with many potentially doing a double take before realising that it was not actually Kohli. While the Team India star himself was not involved, his lookalike certainly managed to recreate a familiar cricketing sight on a local turf.