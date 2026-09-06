Virat Kohli In Roadies? Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted At Audition Venue, Leaves Everyone Stunned | Video

Team India Star's Lookalike Spotted At Audition Venue | cricsam02/X

A man bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was spotted outside a Roadies audition venue, leaving people around him doing a double take. The lookalike appeared to have caught attention as he stood nearby and watched two individuals engage in an arm-wrestling contest outside the venue.

The unusual sight quickly created a cricket-meets-reality-TV moment, with the man’s resemblance to Kohli making him the centre of attention. Dressed casually and sporting a beard and hairstyle similar to the former India captain, he could easily have been mistaken for the cricket star from a distance.

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Interestingly, instead of participating in the Roadies auditions, the lookalike appeared more interested in the arm-wrestling battle unfolding outside. He stood nearby and observed as the two individuals tested their strength, adding an amusing twist to the already eye-catching scene.

The sight is particularly amusing given Kohli’s well-known reputation for fitness, intensity and competitiveness. The real Virat Kohli, however, was not at the venue, and there is no indication that the Indian cricketer had any connection with the Roadies audition. Kohli remains one of India's most recognisable sporting personalities.

The incident nevertheless gave social media users plenty to talk about, with the resemblance likely to fuel jokes about Kohli making an unexpected appearance on Roadies. The combination of a Kohli lookalike, a Roadies audition venue and an impromptu arm-wrestling contest made for an entertaining moment that was hard to ignore.