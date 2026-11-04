Virat Kohli Loses CR7 Whoop Fitness Band Pin, Hilariously Celebrates After Umpire Finds It | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Loses CR7 Whoop Fitness Band Pin, Hilariously Celebrates After Umpire Finds It |

Virat Kohli provided an entertaining moment on the field after losing the pin of his WHOOP fitness band during the match. The incident happened when the Indian batter attempted to play a pull shot against New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith.

What followed was a hilarious sequence, with Kohli searching for the missing pin before celebrating its return like he had achieved a major milestone.

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The incident took place in the 17th over when Nathan Smith bowled a bouncer to Kohli, who tried to play a pull shot. However, the ball struck his WHOOP fitness band, causing its pin to fly off and land somewhere on the ground. Kohli soon realised that the pin was missing and began looking around the playing area.

Kohli's search finally came to an end when the umpire spotted the missing pin and handed it back to him. The Indian star was visibly delighted after getting the small but important part of his WHOOP band back. He raised his bat in celebration, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

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The video of the incident is likely to catch the attention of cricket fans, with Kohli's playful side once again on display. While the focus usually remains on his batting performances, such moments show why the star batter continues to entertain audiences beyond the cricketing action.

Virat stars in run chase

Virat put on a show in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Auckland. The 37-year-old was a livewire in the field and took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith.

Later in the run chase, Kohli showed his class. The right-hander was top scorer as he smashed a fine 74 off just 51 balls. He also went past 13,000 runs at No.3, the first ever to do that.