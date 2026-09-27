Virat Kohli Joins 15,000-Run Club In ODIs, Becomes Second Indian To Achieve Historic Feat | X

Virat Kohli has reached another major milestone in his illustrious ODI career in the first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The India star has completed 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the second Indian batter and sixth player overall to reach the landmark.

Kohli entered the match against the West Indies needing 59 runs to reach 15,000 ODI runs. The 37-year-old had already crossed the 14,900-run mark before the match and needed only a half-century to move within touching distance of the historic milestone.

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The former India captain reached the landmark in style with a boundary, adding another memorable achievement to his remarkable ODI career. Kohli now joins an elite list of batters who have scored 15,000 or more runs in the 50-over format.

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The milestone is another reminder of Kohli's extraordinary consistency in ODI cricket. From his early years with India to his status as one of the format's most prolific run-scorers, he has continued to add major records to his name.

Every Indian must be proud today as the two batters in the 15,000-club are Indians.