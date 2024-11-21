 'Virat Kohli Is Trying To Play In Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar's Massive Claim As Champions Trophy 2025 Remains In Limbo; Video
Sports

The BCCI has communicated that the Indian government denied permission to send the team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has stated that India’s star batsman “Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan” in the 2025 Champions Trophy and Pakistani fans are eager to watch him bat in their nation. “Imagine Kohli scoring a 100 in Lahore, life would come full circle for him,” he said, adding “India should come here and play".

"It will be so much better if India in Pakistan in Lahore against India, winning against India in Pakistan and vice-versa, India winning against Pakistan in Pakistan, it would have been nice. But it's really upto the government, it's got nothing to do with the BCCI. Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. The whole Pakistan wants to see him in Pakistan and would have been a sight right? Virat aake yahan score na kare toh accha hai. (It would be good if he doesn't come and score here). But imagine him coming and scoring a hundred in Lahore. His life circle would be complete."

"Pakistan has the tag that it can't host big tournaments when it comes to Champions Trophy, World Cups, It's ice breaking and a stepping stone, then Pakistan will be able to host them for the first time in the last two decades."

