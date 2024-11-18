PCB Unveils Aaqib Javed As Interim White-Ball Coach Until Champions Trophy 2025

Aaqib Javed. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled former pacer Aaqib Javed as the men's team's interim white-ball coach, replacing Gary Kirsten in the capacity. The 1992 World Cup-winning squad member has been given the role of the men's side until the next year's Champions Trophy and will continue to serve as a selector too.

The PCB has also stated that it will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball coach and hopes to complete the appointment by the end of the Champions Trophy. While Jason Gillespie had served as the coach during the white-ball tour of Australia, leading them to a historic ODI series win Down Under, news emerged on Sunday that he was to be removed as Javed will take over for across formats.

JUST IN: Aaqib Javed will be in charge of Pakistan men's limited-overs teams till the end of the 2025 Champions Trophy pic.twitter.com/AHbM21spm1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 18, 2024

However, the PCB refuted reports of sacking Gillespie, confirming that the former Australian cricketer will travel to South Africa for the two-Test series next month.

Aaqib Javed could start his stint in South Africa:

Meanwhile, Javed could start his stint as early as the South Africa tour, where the Men in Green will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Ahead of the Champions Trophy scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025, Pakistan are also set to host New Zealand and South Africa for a tri-series.

It is also the 52-year-old's first high-profile coaching job since his foray into this area. He had served as the director of cricket operations of the Lahore Qalandars. Javed had a stint with the UAE and was also the bowling coach of Sri Lanka briefly.