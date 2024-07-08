'Virat Kohli Is Amazingly Funny, He Will Crack You Up': Sunil Chhetri Reveals Unheard Side Of Indian Batting Legend; VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chettri | Credits: Twitter

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri recently revealed the funny side of Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli. Chettri and Kohli have been really good friends for a very long time and both often share a strong camaraderie, showcasing their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are both legends in the world of sports and have made significant contributions to their respective sports over the years. Kohli is often known for his aggression and passionate demeanour on the field, but Chhetri highlighted another aspect of the legendary cricketer.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Chhetri said that Kohli often sends memes to him while shedding light on his nature as a human being.

"Virat sends funny memes, I send back as well – that is the majority chat. Sometimes, we talk about life. The best thing is that, when I tell something, he says ‘I understand’," the 39-year-old said.

"I genuinely like him. Forget that he is Virat Kohli. The whole world knows it.” he added.

Sunil Chhetri recently retired from international football after playing his last match in an Indian jersey in the World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the place where he began his professional football career.

Virat Kohli, on the other side, was part of the Team India that won the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. In the final, Kohli played a brilliant innings f 76 off 59 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

'He is genuinely a nice guy': Chhetri on Kohli

Sunil Chhetri hailed Virat Kohli as a 'nice guy' while added that the legendary batter has ability to crack someone up with his sense of humour.

"He is a good dude. He is genuinely a nice guy. I’m sure that many people will never get to know that part of him. He is amazingly funny." retired Indian footballer said.

"Even if I bring him and if you are oblivious to the fact that he’s Virat Kohli, he will crack you up. He is funny, apart from the fact that all the other great things he is. He is a good guy which is nowadays very difficult." he added.

Just like his friend Chhetri retired from international football, Kohli too called it quits from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup triumph as he wanted the younger generations to carry forward Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.