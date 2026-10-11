Virat Kohli In Kanga League? Viral Video Of No.18 Batter Grabs Attention

A video from Mumbai's Kanga League has caught the attention of cricket fans, and there's one obvious reason why. A batter wearing the No. 18 jersey and batting in a style similar to Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. The clip has left viewers curious about who the player is.

No. 18 Jersey, Kohli-Like Batting Style

The jersey number is hard to miss, especially for fans of the former India captain. Kohli has made the number his own over the years, with his batting style and aggressive approach inspiring young cricketers across the country. The batter in the viral clip has drawn comparisons with the star, although his identity remains unclear.

The video has also brought Mumbai's Kanga League into the conversation. The tournament has been a part of the city's cricketing calendar for decades and is known for testing players in tricky playing conditions. It remains a familiar fixture in Mumbai's local cricket circuit, where players get the chance to showcase their talent.

Is It Really Virat Kohli?

Despite the buzz around the clip, it isn't Virat Kohli. The former India captain is currently enjoying a break having played in the recently concluded IND vs WI ODI series. The 37-year-old will return to action in New Zealand next month, with India scheduled to play 5 ODIs.

The video appears to have gained attention because of the combination of the No. 18 jersey and the resemblance in batting style. The player's identity and the match details have yet to be independently verified.