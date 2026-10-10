'Game Ghumayega Kaun?': Suryakumar Yadav's Viral Video Shows Him Planning Team India's Bowling Strategy From Home During IND vs WI 2nd T20

Suryakumar Yadav's Viral Video Shows Him Planning Team India's Bowling Strategy From Home | devishashetty_/Instagram

India’s defeat against the West Indies in the second T20I may have left fans disappointed, but a video of former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has grabbed attention on social media. In the clip, Suryakumar can be seen watching the match on television and discussing India’s bowling strategy with himself, leaving fans amused by his involvement in the game.

The video was recorded by his wife, Devisha Shetty, who shared the candid moment on social media. Despite watching the match from home, Suryakumar appeared deeply engrossed in the proceedings, calculating the remaining overs and considering the bowling options available to the Indian team.

During the conversation, Devisha asked Suryakumar what he had been talking about while watching the match alone. The Indian batter explained that only five overs remained, prompting a discussion about how India could manage the remaining deliveries. Devisha also recalled hearing him say, “Game ghumayega kaun? Guddu?” referring to the possibility of turning the game around.

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Suryakumar Yadav's Viral Video Shows Him Planning Team India's Bowling Strategy From Home

Suryakumar then began outlining his bowling plan, mentioning Kuldeep Yadav, whom he referred to as Guddu, and Axar Patel among the options. He suggested that Kuldeep and Axar could each bowl an over, with another over going to a senior teammate. For the remaining two overs, he considered Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube, whom he referred to as “The Giant”, as possible options. His detailed analysis offered a glimpse into how closely he follows the Indian team’s on-field decisions, even when he is not part of the playing XI.

The video has drawn attention because of Suryakumar’s instinctive involvement in the match and his habit of thinking through tactical possibilities. His animated reaction also gave fans a glimpse of the cricketing mind behind his experience as India’s former T20I captain.

Meanwhile, the second T20I in Ranchi produced a high-scoring thriller. India posted 249/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson scoring 82 off 41 balls. However, the West Indies chased down the target in 18.3 overs, winning by six wickets. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 as the visitors levelled the five-match series 1-1.