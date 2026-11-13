Virat Kohli Gifts Indian Jersey To Matt Henry After New Zealand Pacer Destroys India's Batting Line-Up | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Gifts Indian Jersey To Matt Henry |

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli won hearts with a beautiful gesture of sportsmanship after India's defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI. Kohli gifted an Indian cricket team jersey to Kiwi fast bowler Matt Henry following his outstanding bowling performance.

The heartwarming moment highlighted the mutual respect between the two cricketers despite the result.

Virat gifts India jersey to Matt Henry

Henry delivered a sensational performance, registering career-best figures of 6/27 in the match. Henry made a stunning start by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over.

His early breakthroughs put India under immense pressure and dealt a massive blow to their run chase. The Indian batting line-up failed to recover from the early collapse as New Zealand secured a convincing victory.

Team India endured a humiliating outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as they suffered their second-heaviest defeat in the 50-over format against the Black Caps. Chasing a challenging target of 334 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, India were bundled out for just 89 runs, losing the contest by a massive 244-run margin.