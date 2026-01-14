Virat Kohli Fan Flaunts ₹15 Lakh Gold Mobile Cover With Intricate Portrait In Viral Video

Virat Kohli's fan designed a customised gold iphone |

A fan from Surat went viral on social media on Wednesday on the sidelines of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Rajkot. The fan in question, Ankit Patel, flaunted a iPhone gold case worth a whopping ₹15 Lakh. The customised case is pure gold designed specially as a gift to Virat Kohli.

The gold case had a portrait of Virat Kohli holding his trademark MRF bat inscribed on it. Patel carried it in a safe box, before flaunting it to the media. The back also features his name on the bottom, again carved in gold. He also crafted gold bracelets dedicated to the former Indian captain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli did not have the best of outings in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on Wednesday. Recently crowned World No.1, Kohli was clean bowled by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke, sending a hush through the packed stadium.

Kohli looked composed during his stay at the crease, playing cautiously and attempting to anchor the innings after India were put in to bat. However, just as he appeared to be settling in, Clarke produced a sharp delivery that breached Kohli’s defence and crashed into the stumps. The dismissal marked a crucial breakthrough for New Zealand, lifting their intensity in the field. He scored 23 off 29 before making his way to the dressing room.