Virat Kohli Continues To Dominate At 37, Fans Get Emotional As ODI Farewell Could Be Just A Year Away | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli continues to make age look like just a number. At 37, the India star was already putting up remarkable numbers in ODIs even before his record century against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. However, the record-breaking innings has also made the fans emotional, read on to find out why.

A graphic shown during the match highlighted Kohli's numbers across his previous 20 ODI innings. He had scored 1,052 runs at an average of 65.75, with seven fifties and four centuries. His best score in that period was 135.

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The numbers became even more impressive considering they were displayed before Kohli went on to score another century in the same game. He continued his brilliant run with the bat, adding yet another three-figure score to his already remarkable ODI record.

Fans Get Emotional

For Indian cricket fans, however, the numbers also bring a more emotional thought. Kohli is now 37 and questions about how much longer he will continue in ODI cricket are naturally becoming part of the conversation.

The sight of Kohli walking out in the blue India jersey, holding his MRF bat and dominating bowlers has been part of Indian cricket for more than a decade. His latest performances are another reminder of the extraordinary consistency he has maintained in the format.

Stunning ODI Numbers

The graphic may have shown 1,052 runs, seven fifties and four centuries, but Kohli had one more century to add to those numbers before the night was over.

Kohli went on to score his 55th ODI hundred in this innings, finishing unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls (surpassing the previous high score of 135 shown on screen) as India reached 300/2 to seal an 8-wicket victory.