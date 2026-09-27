Virat Kohli's Six-Hitting Show: Breaks Personal Record, Hits Sixes For 50, 100 And Winning Shot; Watch VIDEO

Thiruvananthapuram, September 27: Virat Kohli made the day a memorable six-hitting display against the West Indies as he added a new record to an already special innings. Kohli smashed nine sixes which is his highest tally in a single ODI innings, breaking his previous personal best of eight sixes.

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What made his innings even more special was the timing of three of those sixes. Kohli hit a maximum to bring up his 50, followed it with another six to complete his century and then finished India's chase with a winning six.

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Kohli's previous best for sixes in an ODI innings was eight, which he hit during his 166 against Sri Lanka in 2023. His nine sixes against the West Indies therefore marked a new personal best in the ODI format.

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The India star was in complete control during the chase, combining his trademark timing with aggressive strokeplay. The six-hitting added another dimension to his innings and helped India chase down the West Indies' total comfortably.

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From 50 to 100 to the winning runs, Kohli's sixes kept arriving at the perfect moments. And with nine maximums overall, the India star walked away with a new personal six-hitting record on a memorable night in Thiruvananthapuram.