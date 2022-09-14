Virat Kohli climbs 14 spots to 15th in the ICC T20 Rankings

Virat Kohli reach 15th position in T20 rankings |

Dubai: With his 71st century in the Asia Cup 2022, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has jumped 14 spots in the latest ICC T20 rankings and is currently in the 15th spot. Kohli shares the top 20 table with Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper is in 14th place in the ranking.

Virat was earlier seen struggling with the bat as he had been unable to reach 100 runs in over two years. But, his latest rapid innings has placed him second among run scorers with 276 runs in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, only after Pakistan's wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan, who tops the chart.

The Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, dropped down to third position as his unimpressive batting form continued. He has been replaced by South Africa’s Aiden Markram at No 2.

"Kohli improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall in the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts," the ICC said in its statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rise of Wanindu Hasaranga was equally impressive as Kohli's. The Sri Lankan match-winner has jumped up three places to sixth in the bowler rankings and seven spots to fourth in the all-rounder list. He was the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is on top of the rankings in T20I all-rounders as he surpassed Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi during the Asia Cup.