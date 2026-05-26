Virat Kohli Awestruck As Rajat Patidar Hits Massive Six Off Rabada After Fifty In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Against GT | VIDEO | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar played an exceptional innings in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. His innings impressed the fans and experts alike, even a GOAT player like Virat Kohli was left amazed by his batting in the important clash.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Virat Kohli is also seen reacting shockingly to a massive six hit by Rajat Patidar immediately after completing his fifty. Rajat smashed two consecutive sixes to complete his half-century in an important match which would take them directly into the IPL 2026 Final.

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Virat Kohli was caught on camera during the live broadcast reacting to the massive shot. He was seen putting his hand on his mouth when Rajat Patidar hit the massive sixes off Kagiso Rabada in the 17th over. Rajat completed his fifty with the massive six and also took the team total past 200 runs with the maximums.

The video of the star RCB batter Virat Kohli is being widely shared on social media and the fans are commenting that Rajat impressed one of the best in the business. The video was shared on the official IPL social media account with the caption, "Breathtaking Batting. Rajat Patidar leaving the best in the business awestruck."

Rajat Patidar scored 93 run off just 33 balls with 5 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of over 280 and helped his team post a massive target of 255 runs in the important clash. RCB's 255 runs is the highest Playoff total ever scored by a team in the IPL history.