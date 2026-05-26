RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1: Rajat Patidar Leads From The Front With Stunning 21-Ball Half-Century In Dharamshala

Rajat Patidar put on a stunning batting show in Dharamshala during the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 clash. Having lost Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession, Patidar launched a fine counter attack to power his side towards a winning total. The RCB skipper reached his half-century in just 21 balls, shining once again in a knockout game.

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Patidar leads from the front

Rajat Patidar walked into bat after the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket. Patidar started off slow taking his time to settle in. It was only after Kulwant Khejroliya's over that the RCB captain broke loose.

Patidar picked up 14 runs off three deliveries off the left-arm seamer. He then followed it up with two maximums off Rashid Khan. Patidar then struck Kagiso Rabada for two more maximums to get to his half-century in just 21 balls.

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Patidar has built a reputation for stepping up in crucial matches and he once again lived up to it in Dharamshala. The RCB captain has delivered memorable performances in knockout fixtures in the past and added another significant innings to that list.

He had launched himself into reckoning with a century against LSG in the Eliminator and now four years later, he is leading his team from the front in their title defence. With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, his attacking knock placed RCB in a strong position and kept the pressure firmly on Gujarat Titans.