RCB Vs GT: 12 Of Last 15 IPL Champions Have Directly Entered The Final After Winning Qualifier 1; Check Details | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are ready for a huge Qualifier 1 clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct spot in the final on the line. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first against defending champions RCB.

Apart from moving one step closer to the trophy, the winner of tonight's match could also get an important advantage in the title race as IPL history shows that teams winning Qualifier 1 have a better chance of becoming the champions and lifting the trophy.

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The data clearly supports that trend, Since the current IPL playoff format started in 2011 and 12 of the last 15 IPL winners were teams that first won Qualifier 1. The stat shows that the Qualifier 1 has become one of the most important clashes of the tournament as the team winning the game has a better chance of lifting the trophy. This happens mostly as the winning side carries the same strong momentum into the final.

Many teams have followed the same trend in the past, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) itself. KKR were the latest team to achieve success through the same formula in 2024, while Gujarat Titans also won the title in their inaugural season in 2022 after winning Qualifier 1.

With such a strong record backing the winners of the Qualifier 1, both RCB and GT will know how important it is to win tonight's contest. While the losing team will get another chance to qualify to the final through Qualifier 2, the stats suggest that the winner of this match will have a stronger chance of lifting the IPL 2026 trophy.