Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram after New Year celebration in UAE

Indian criketer Virat Kohli and his bollywood wife Anushka Sharma flew in to to Vrindavan, Mathura, to visit the Baba Neem Karoli ashram. The couple is a staunch follower of Baba Neem Karoli and had visited the ashram in Uttrakhand in November 2022 as well. The couple were in UAE to bring in the New Year and flew straigt to the Ashram to seek blessings.

Pictures of the couple offering prayers surfaced online. Virat is seen wearing a black turtle neck along with a olive jacket and black beanie cap. Anushka was seen wearing a mask.

The couple meditated for an hour at the ashram and reportedly avoided the paparazi. The couple also distributed blankets and wolln clothes at the ashram.

Virat alongside a host of other senior players were not picked for the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka giving them time to spend with their families.

The former captain will return for ODI series beginning on 10 January. Anushka will be next seen in the sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the movie which will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.