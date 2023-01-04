e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30th.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Star India batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the BCCI said on Wednesday. "Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

How did the accident happen?

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. He sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle. While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max, Dehradun.

BCCI to take a call on injuries 

However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board's prerogative. The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained. However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr Nitin Patel.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer meets locals who saved him from burning car after crash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, says DDCA Director

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

IND vs SL: Captain Hardik Pandya reveals reason for bowling spinner Axar Patel in final over, watch

IND vs SL: Captain Hardik Pandya reveals reason for bowling spinner Axar Patel in final over, watch

Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines: Report

'To come to South Africa...': Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge mistake during Al Nassr unveiling, watch...

'To come to South Africa...': Cristiano Ronaldo makes huge mistake during Al Nassr unveiling, watch...